Falcons cut Hageman following 2016 domestic violence charges

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman two days after he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list because of domestic violence charges in 2016.

The Falcons said in a statement Monday the move was made after a “thorough investigative process by local authorities.” The NFL said Saturday its investigation is pending.

Hageman is a four-year veteran who started four games in 2016 and 12 games in 2015. He was listed as a backup before Saturday’s designation prevented him from playing in games or practicing.

Hageman faced charges of battery, cruelty to children and interfering with calls for emergency assistance. Police say he was at the home of his girlfriend, Janeal Jefferies.

Meanwhile, the Falcons began forming their 10-man practice squad. They added four players originally signed as college free agents following the 2017 draft: safety Marcelis Branch, offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill, wide receiver Deante Burton and defensive end J’Terius Jones.

Atlanta also re-signed three players who spent time on the team’s 2016 practice squad: defensive tackle Joe Vellano, running back Jhurell Pressley and tight end Josh Perkins. The Falcons also added defensive lineman Taniela Tupou and receiver Marvin Hall to the practice squad. The team has an international exemption for tight end Alex Gray, from London, as an 11th member of the squad.

