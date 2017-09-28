Detroit mayor: ‘Lack of respect’ from state police director

201.5
By The Associated Press September 28, 2017 2:31 pm 09/28/2017 02:31pm
FILE- In an Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Michigan State Police Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue leads a focus group discussion at Benton Harbor High School, in Benton Harbor, Mich. The 23-member Michigan Legislative Black Caucus is calling for the resignation of Etue for sharing a post on her Facebook page that called NFL players protesting during the national anthem "degenerates." The group of lawmakers said Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, if Etue doesn't resign, then Gov. Rick Snyder should fire her. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The mayor of Detroit says the head of the state police has committed a “serious breach of trust” by sharing a Facebook post that called some NFL players “anti-American degenerates.”

Mayor Mike Duggan’s statement doesn’t specifically call for the ouster of Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue. She has apologized, and Gov. Rick Snyder says he won’t fire her.

Etue shared a Facebook post signed “we the people.” It calls NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.”

Duggan says the message “shows a lack of respect for the people she serves and the post she holds.” He was joined in the statement by Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

