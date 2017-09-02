501.5
Chiefs put Hali on PUP list, send Spiller packing to make 53

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 5:01 pm 09/02/2017 05:01pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed linebackers Tamba Hali and Dadi Nicolas on the physically unable to perform list and released veteran running back C.J. Spiller.

Kansas City also traded offensive lineman Isaiah Battle to Seattle on Saturday for a conditional 2018 draft pick and placed running back Spencer Ware and cornerback Ashton Lampkin on injured reserve.

Hali, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is dealing with balky knees. Nicolas is coming off a knee injury last season.

Spiller was the biggest surprise among 30 players who were cut. Not only did he appear rejuvenated after a long history of injuries, his release left the Chiefs with rookie Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West as the only running backs on their roster.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

