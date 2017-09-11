501.5
Cardinals lose star RB David Johnson to dislocated wrist

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 3:44 pm 09/11/2017 03:44pm
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) is injured against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Johnson left the field for x-rays. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says star running back David Johnson has a dislocated wrist that probably will require surgery.

Arians says Johnson is seeking a second opinion. If the original prognosis is confirmed, the injury is the same as the one that sidelined rookie T.J. Logan in the preseason.

While he didn’t give a timetable for Johnson, Arians says Logan is expected to be sidelined eight to 12 weeks.

Arians says the injury occurred late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 35-23 loss at Detroit, when Johnson was hit hard after a catch at the Lions’ 3-yard line. The next and final time Johnson touched the ball, he fumbled at the Cardinals’ 10-yard line.

The news was a little better on starting left tackle D.J. Humphries, out one to two weeks with a strained knee.

