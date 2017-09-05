501.5
Browns lineman McGill charged with marijuana possession

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 9:09 pm 09/05/2017 09:09pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle T.Y. McGill has been charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession in North Carolina.

A team spokesman said the Browns have spoken directly about the criminal complaint with McGill, who was claimed off waivers last week from Indianapolis. It’s not clear if McGill’s legal issue will affect his status with the Browns. He’s also subject to discipline by the NFL.

McGill has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 24. The Browns were not aware McGill had been charged before they claimed him.

The 24-year-old McGill spent the past two seasons with Indianapolis after entering the NFL in 2015 with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. The former North Carolina State player appeared in 25 games with the Colts, recording 17 tackles and five sacks.

The Charlotte Observer reported McGill was spotted by a law enforcement official with “a small amount” of marijuana in Charlotte on Saturday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

