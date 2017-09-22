201.5
Browns’ Garrett ‘doubtful’ to play Colts but nearing return

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 12:50 pm 09/22/2017 12:50pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett might be close to making his NFL debut.

The top overall pick in this year’s draft has missed Cleveland’s first two games because of a high right-ankle sprain. Coach Hue Jackson has not yet ruled him out of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.

Garrett made significant progress this week after hurting his ankle during practice Sept. 6. Jackson said Friday the team will continue to be “cautious,” but the fact that he remains a possibility to play against the Colts is encouraging. Garrett is listed as “doubtful” on the injury report.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder has stressed he won’t come back too early. He missed two games during his junior season at Texas A&M, pushed himself to return and then didn’t play up to his standards.

Garrett had an impressive training camp and exhibition season.

