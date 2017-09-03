Broncos Preview Capsule

DENVER BRONCS (9-7)

New faces: LT Garrett Bolles, RG Ron Leary, RT Menelik Watson, LG Allen Barbre, RBs Jamal Charles and De’Angelo Henderson, WR Isaiah McKenzie, NTs Domata Peko Sr. and Zach Kerr, OLBs DeMarcus Walker and Kasim Edebali, CB Brendan Langley, S Jamal Carter and DE Shelby Harris.

Old/new face: QB Brock Osweiler.

Key losses: SS T.J. Ward, OLB DeMarcus Ware.

Strengths: Pass rush, led by Von Miller even with Shane Ray (wrist) on IR and Shaquil Barrett (hip) working his way back. Secondary, even though Ward, founding member of “No Fly Zone,” was cut after being supplanted by Justin Simmons.

Weaknesses: Tight end until rookie Jake Butt returns from knee surgery, which team hopes is by midseason. D-line only because Derek Wolfe (ankle), Jared Crick (back) and Zack Kerr (knee) are working their way back from injuries.

Fantasy Players To Watch: WR Demaryius Thomas, WR Emmanuel Sanders, RB C.J. Anderson, RB De’Angelo Henderson, WR/PR Isaiah McKenzie, Denver’s defense.

Expectations: Return to playoffs after missing out last year for first time since 2010. Denver’s defense again is topnotch and offense features four new starters up front and bolstered backfield for Mike McCoy’s second stint as Broncos OC. Special teams features K Brandon McManus and P Riley Dixon plus speedy McKenzie returning punts and Cody Latimer kick returning.

