Brady: Concussions part of ‘the physical nature of our game’

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 1:00 pm 09/14/2017 01:00pm
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says in a television interview that he doesn’t worry about concussions and considers them part of playing football.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Brady says: “I’m not oblivious to them. I mean, I understand the risks that, you know, come with . the physical nature of our game.”

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, had said in an interview with the show in May that the quarterback has had concussions that weren’t reported. Brady denied it, and a joint NFL and players union investigation found no evidence that the team failed to follow the league’s policies.

The interview with Brady is scheduled to be broadcast this Sunday.

AP Television Writer David Bauder contributed to this report.

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

