Bills place QB Yates on IR, cut Coleman and sign 2 players

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have placed third-string quarterback T.J. Yates on the injured reserve list in making a series of moves before their season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Yates sustained a concussion in a 13-9 loss at Baltimore on Aug. 26, and also lost the backup job to rookie Nathan Peterman. He became expendable after Buffalo signed Joe Webb on Monday.

Buffalo also cut defensive tackle Deandre Coleman on Tuesday.

The moves freed up space for Buffalo to sign safety Colt Anderson, who was released a day earlier, and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton.

Thornton spent last season appearing in 13 games for the Dallas Cowboys. He played his first four years in Philadelphia, where he had four sacks in 45 starts in 61 games.

The Bills also shuffled their practice squad by signing defensive end Eric Lee, offensive tackle De’Ondre Wesley and safety Orion Stewart. Released from the practice squad were defensive end Ian Seau, safety B.T. Sanders and cornerback Marcus Sayles.

