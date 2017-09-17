Bills-Panthers Stats

|Buffalo
|3—3
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|3—9
|First Quarter
Car_FG Gano 34, 8:49.
Car_FG Gano 28, 2:02.
Buf_FG Hauschka 45, 11:09.
Car_FG Gano 20, 2:35.
A_74,122.
|Buf
|Car
|First downs
|10
|19
|Total Net Yards
|176
|255
|Rushes-yards
|23-69
|28-77
|Passing
|107
|178
|Punt Returns
|2-2
|5-30
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-25-0
|20-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|6-50
|Punts
|6-49.5
|6-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-44
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|21:07
|38:53
RUSHING_Buffalo, Taylor 8-55, McCoy 12-9, Tolbert 3-5. Carolina, Stewart 15-40, Newton 5-27, McCaffrey 8-10.
PASSING_Buffalo, Taylor 17-25-0-125. Carolina, Newton 20-32-0-228.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, McCoy 6-34, Matthews 3-30, C.Clay 3-23, Holmes 2-18, Z.Jones 2-18, Tolbert 1-2. Carolina, Benjamin 6-77, Funchess 4-68, McCaffrey 4-34, Dickson 2-26, Samuel 2-7, Olsen 1-10, Shepard 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
