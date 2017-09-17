Bills-Panthers Stats

Buffalo 0 0 0 3—3 Carolina 3 3 0 3—9 First Quarter

Car_FG Gano 34, 8:49.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Gano 28, 2:02.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 45, 11:09.

Car_FG Gano 20, 2:35.

A_74,122.

___

Buf Car First downs 10 19 Total Net Yards 176 255 Rushes-yards 23-69 28-77 Passing 107 178 Punt Returns 2-2 5-30 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 17-25-0 20-32-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 6-50 Punts 6-49.5 6-41.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-44 6-40 Time of Possession 21:07 38:53

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Taylor 8-55, McCoy 12-9, Tolbert 3-5. Carolina, Stewart 15-40, Newton 5-27, McCaffrey 8-10.

PASSING_Buffalo, Taylor 17-25-0-125. Carolina, Newton 20-32-0-228.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, McCoy 6-34, Matthews 3-30, C.Clay 3-23, Holmes 2-18, Z.Jones 2-18, Tolbert 1-2. Carolina, Benjamin 6-77, Funchess 4-68, McCaffrey 4-34, Dickson 2-26, Samuel 2-7, Olsen 1-10, Shepard 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

