Bills-Panthers Stats

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 4:05 pm 09/17/2017 04:05pm
Buffalo 0 0 0 3—3
Carolina 3 3 0 3—9
First Quarter

Car_FG Gano 34, 8:49.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Gano 28, 2:02.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 45, 11:09.

Car_FG Gano 20, 2:35.

A_74,122.

___

Buf Car
First downs 10 19
Total Net Yards 176 255
Rushes-yards 23-69 28-77
Passing 107 178
Punt Returns 2-2 5-30
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-25-0 20-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 6-50
Punts 6-49.5 6-41.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-44 6-40
Time of Possession 21:07 38:53

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Taylor 8-55, McCoy 12-9, Tolbert 3-5. Carolina, Stewart 15-40, Newton 5-27, McCaffrey 8-10.

PASSING_Buffalo, Taylor 17-25-0-125. Carolina, Newton 20-32-0-228.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, McCoy 6-34, Matthews 3-30, C.Clay 3-23, Holmes 2-18, Z.Jones 2-18, Tolbert 1-2. Carolina, Benjamin 6-77, Funchess 4-68, McCaffrey 4-34, Dickson 2-26, Samuel 2-7, Olsen 1-10, Shepard 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

