Bengals stars to lead Cincinnati’s Oktoberfest

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 10:37 am 09/09/2017 10:37am
CINCINNATI (AP) — Taking a break from trying to lead the Cincinnati Bengals into the playoffs, quarterback Andy Dalton and star wide receiver A.J. Green will try to lead a chicken dance on Cincinnati’s Fountain Square.

They have been named grand marshals for the Sept. 17 self-proclaimed “world’s largest chicken dance” that highlights a celebration of the city’s German heritage. The Bengals will be off that Sunday after playing a Thursday night NFL game.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, running Sept. 15-17.

Former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson and wide receiver Chad Johnson are among past grand marshals, an eclectic group that has included Cincinnati Reds stars, musicians, entertainers and TV personalities. The San Diego Chicken led the dance in 1995.

Online: www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com

