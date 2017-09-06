501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Bears release injured linebacker…

Bears release injured linebacker Lamarr Houston

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 9:31 pm 09/06/2017 09:31pm
Share

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have released oft-injured linebacker Lamarr Houston.

Houston was placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in the final preseason game and was let go Wednesday.

Houston was limited to 26 games in three years with the Bears because of injuries to both knees. His first season in Chicago ended when he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament celebrating a meaningless sack in a blowout loss at New England. Houston rebounded with eight sacks while playing in 16 games in 2015. But a torn ACL in his left knee last season limited him to two games.

Houston played for Oakland from 2010-13.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?