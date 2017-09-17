Bears-Buccaneers Stats

|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|7—
|7
|Tampa Bay
|10
|16
|0
|3—29
|First Quarter
TB_FG Folk 42, 8:58.
TB_M.Evans 13 pass from Winston (Folk kick), :10.
TB_Rodgers 1 run (Folk kick), 7:30.
TB_McClain 47 interception return (kick failed), 4:09.
TB_FG Folk 50, :00.
TB_FG Folk 23, 12:26.
Chi_Thompson 14 pass from Glennon (Barth kick), 1:43.
A_56,640.
___
|Chi
|TB
|First downs
|19
|22
|Total Net Yards
|310
|311
|Rushes-yards
|16-20
|34-117
|Passing
|290
|194
|Punt Returns
|2-10
|1-17
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-69
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-45-2
|18-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|2-10
|Punts
|3-56.0
|3-48.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-59
|4-34
|Time of Possession
|26:49
|33:11
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Cohen 7-13, J.Howard 9-7. Tampa Bay, Rodgers 19-67, Barber 10-47, Winston 1-3, C.Sims 2-2, Fitzpatrick 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Chicago, Glennon 31-45-2-301. Tampa Bay, Winston 18-30-0-204, Fitzpatrick 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Cohen 8-55, Wright 7-69, Miller 6-42, Thompson 4-57, Bellamy 4-51, Gentry 2-27. Tampa Bay, M.Evans 7-93, D.Jackson 3-39, Brate 2-24, Humphries 2-18, C.Sims 2-7, O.Howard 1-17, Cross 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
