Bears-Buccaneers Stats

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 4:07 pm 09/17/2017 04:07pm
Chicago 0 0 0 7— 7
Tampa Bay 10 16 0 3—29
First Quarter

TB_FG Folk 42, 8:58.

TB_M.Evans 13 pass from Winston (Folk kick), :10.

Second Quarter

TB_Rodgers 1 run (Folk kick), 7:30.

TB_McClain 47 interception return (kick failed), 4:09.

TB_FG Folk 50, :00.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Folk 23, 12:26.

Chi_Thompson 14 pass from Glennon (Barth kick), 1:43.

A_56,640.

___

Chi TB
First downs 19 22
Total Net Yards 310 311
Rushes-yards 16-20 34-117
Passing 290 194
Punt Returns 2-10 1-17
Kickoff Returns 2-43 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-69
Comp-Att-Int 31-45-2 18-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-11 2-10
Punts 3-56.0 3-48.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-59 4-34
Time of Possession 26:49 33:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Cohen 7-13, J.Howard 9-7. Tampa Bay, Rodgers 19-67, Barber 10-47, Winston 1-3, C.Sims 2-2, Fitzpatrick 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Chicago, Glennon 31-45-2-301. Tampa Bay, Winston 18-30-0-204, Fitzpatrick 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Cohen 8-55, Wright 7-69, Miller 6-42, Thompson 4-57, Bellamy 4-51, Gentry 2-27. Tampa Bay, M.Evans 7-93, D.Jackson 3-39, Brate 2-24, Humphries 2-18, C.Sims 2-7, O.Howard 1-17, Cross 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

