AFC Individual Leaders

Week 1 Quarterbacks Att Com Yds TD Int A. Smith, KC 35 28 368 4 0 Brady, NE 36 16 267 0 0 Roethlisberger, PIT 36 24 263 2 1 D. Carr, OAK 32 22 262 2 0 Mariota, TEN 41 25 256 0 0 Ty. Taylor, BUF 28 16 224 2 1 Kizer, CLE 30 20 222 1 1 McCown, NYJ 39 26 187 0 2 Dalton, CIN 31 16 170 0 4 Tolzien, IND 18 9 128 0 2

Rushers Att Yds Avg LG TD K. Hunt, KC 17 148 8.7 58 1 McCoy, BUF 22 110 5.0 27 0 Fournette, JAC 26 100 3.8 17 1 T. West, BAL 19 80 4.2 11 1 Lynch, OAK 18 76 4.2 14 0 Ja. Allen, BAL 21 71 3.4 17 0 L. Miller, HOU 17 65 3.8 8 0 Gillislee, NE 15 45 3.0 16 3 D. Murray, TEN 12 44 3.7 21 0 Gore, IND 10 42 4.2 16 0 Ivory, JAC 9 42 4.7 17 0 Tolbert, BUF 12 42 3.5 16 1

Receivers No Yds Avg LG TD A. Brown, PIT 11 182 16.5 50 0 T. Hill, KC 7 133 19.0 75t 1 Amendola, NE 6 100 16.7 27 0 K. Hunt, KC 5 98 19.6 78t 2 Cooks, NE 3 88 29.3 54 0 Crabtree, OAK 6 83 13.8 25 0 D. Walker, TEN 7 76 10.9 23 0 A. Green, CIN 5 74 14.8 27 0 R. Matthews, TEN 5 71 14.2 24 0 Co. Davis, TEN 6 69 11.5 23 0

Punters No Yds Lg Avg M. King, OAK 3 158 59 52.7 Sanchez, IND 6 302 53 50.3 L. Edwards, NYJ 6 297 58 49.5 B. Colquitt, CLE 5 242 61 48.4 Kern, TEN 4 188 53 47.0 Nortman, JAC 4 187 61 46.8 J. Berry, PIT 6 275 59 45.8 D. Colquitt, KC 6 262 59 43.7 Lechler, HOU 5 216 54 43.2 Schmidt, BUF 6 257 55 42.8

Punt Returners No Yds Avg Long TD Peppers, CLE 3 34 11.3 25 0 Rogers, PIT 3 32 10.7 13 0 Raymond, NYJ 3 27 9.0 25 0 Tate, BUF 4 35 8.8 19 0 Campanaro, BAL 3 23 7.7 15 0 Erickson, CIN 3 14 4.7 12 0 T. Hill, KC 2 7 3.5 7 0 Richard, OAK 2 5 2.5 5 0 D. Thomas, KC 2 3 1.5 3 0 Bray, IND 3 0 0.0 0 0

Kickoff Returners No Yds Avg LG TD Raymond, NYJ 2 45 22.5 25 0 D. Thomas, KC 4 86 21.5 31 0 D. Lewis, NE 3 49 16.3 26 0

Scoring Touchdowns TD Rush Rec Ret Pts Gillislee, NE 3 3 0 0 18 K. Hunt, KC 3 1 2 0 18 J. James, PIT 2 0 2 0 12

Kicking PAT FG LG Pts Tavecchio, OAK 2/2 4/4 52 14 Myers, JAC 2/3 3/4 42 11 Succop, TEN 1/1 3/4 52 10 Gostkowski, NE 3/3 2/2 32 9 Tucker, BAL 2/2 2/2 25 8 Catanzaro, NYJ 0/0 2/2 52 6 Santos, KC 6/6 0/0 0 6 Gonzalez, CLE 1/1 1/1 24 4 Boswell, PIT 3/3 0/0 0 3 Hauschka, BUF 3/3 0/1 0 3 Vinatieri, IND 0/1 1/2 20 3

