AFC Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 12:52 pm 09/11/2017 12:52pm
Week 1
Quarterbacks
Att Com Yds TD Int
A. Smith, KC 35 28 368 4 0
Brady, NE 36 16 267 0 0
Roethlisberger, PIT 36 24 263 2 1
D. Carr, OAK 32 22 262 2 0
Mariota, TEN 41 25 256 0 0
Ty. Taylor, BUF 28 16 224 2 1
Kizer, CLE 30 20 222 1 1
McCown, NYJ 39 26 187 0 2
Dalton, CIN 31 16 170 0 4
Tolzien, IND 18 9 128 0 2

___

Rushers
Att Yds Avg LG TD
K. Hunt, KC 17 148 8.7 58 1
McCoy, BUF 22 110 5.0 27 0
Fournette, JAC 26 100 3.8 17 1
T. West, BAL 19 80 4.2 11 1
Lynch, OAK 18 76 4.2 14 0
Ja. Allen, BAL 21 71 3.4 17 0
L. Miller, HOU 17 65 3.8 8 0
Gillislee, NE 15 45 3.0 16 3
D. Murray, TEN 12 44 3.7 21 0
Gore, IND 10 42 4.2 16 0
Ivory, JAC 9 42 4.7 17 0
Tolbert, BUF 12 42 3.5 16 1

___

Receivers
No Yds Avg LG TD
A. Brown, PIT 11 182 16.5 50 0
T. Hill, KC 7 133 19.0 75t 1
Amendola, NE 6 100 16.7 27 0
K. Hunt, KC 5 98 19.6 78t 2
Cooks, NE 3 88 29.3 54 0
Crabtree, OAK 6 83 13.8 25 0
D. Walker, TEN 7 76 10.9 23 0
A. Green, CIN 5 74 14.8 27 0
R. Matthews, TEN 5 71 14.2 24 0
Co. Davis, TEN 6 69 11.5 23 0

___

Punters
No Yds Lg Avg
M. King, OAK 3 158 59 52.7
Sanchez, IND 6 302 53 50.3
L. Edwards, NYJ 6 297 58 49.5
B. Colquitt, CLE 5 242 61 48.4
Kern, TEN 4 188 53 47.0
Nortman, JAC 4 187 61 46.8
J. Berry, PIT 6 275 59 45.8
D. Colquitt, KC 6 262 59 43.7
Lechler, HOU 5 216 54 43.2
Schmidt, BUF 6 257 55 42.8

___

Punt Returners
No Yds Avg Long TD
Peppers, CLE 3 34 11.3 25 0
Rogers, PIT 3 32 10.7 13 0
Raymond, NYJ 3 27 9.0 25 0
Tate, BUF 4 35 8.8 19 0
Campanaro, BAL 3 23 7.7 15 0
Erickson, CIN 3 14 4.7 12 0
T. Hill, KC 2 7 3.5 7 0
Richard, OAK 2 5 2.5 5 0
D. Thomas, KC 2 3 1.5 3 0
Bray, IND 3 0 0.0 0 0

___

Kickoff Returners
No Yds Avg LG TD
Raymond, NYJ 2 45 22.5 25 0
D. Thomas, KC 4 86 21.5 31 0
D. Lewis, NE 3 49 16.3 26 0

___

Scoring
Touchdowns
TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
Gillislee, NE 3 3 0 0 18
K. Hunt, KC 3 1 2 0 18
J. James, PIT 2 0 2 0 12

___

Kicking
PAT FG LG Pts
Tavecchio, OAK 2/2 4/4 52 14
Myers, JAC 2/3 3/4 42 11
Succop, TEN 1/1 3/4 52 10
Gostkowski, NE 3/3 2/2 32 9
Tucker, BAL 2/2 2/2 25 8
Catanzaro, NYJ 0/0 2/2 52 6
Santos, KC 6/6 0/0 0 6
Gonzalez, CLE 1/1 1/1 24 4
Boswell, PIT 3/3 0/0 0 3
Hauschka, BUF 3/3 0/1 0 3
Vinatieri, IND 0/1 1/2 20 3

___

