AFC Individual Leaders

|Week 1
|Quarterbacks
|
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|A. Smith, KC
|35
|28
|368
|4
|0
|Brady, NE
|36
|16
|267
|0
|0
|Roethlisberger, PIT
|36
|24
|263
|2
|1
|D. Carr, OAK
|32
|22
|262
|2
|0
|Mariota, TEN
|41
|25
|256
|0
|0
|Ty. Taylor, BUF
|28
|16
|224
|2
|1
|Kizer, CLE
|30
|20
|222
|1
|1
|McCown, NYJ
|39
|26
|187
|0
|2
|Dalton, CIN
|31
|16
|170
|0
|4
|Tolzien, IND
|18
|9
|128
|0
|2
___
|Rushers
|
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|K. Hunt, KC
|17
|148
|8.7
|58
|1
|McCoy, BUF
|22
|110
|5.0
|27
|0
|Fournette, JAC
|26
|100
|3.8
|17
|1
|T. West, BAL
|19
|80
|4.2
|11
|1
|Lynch, OAK
|18
|76
|4.2
|14
|0
|Ja. Allen, BAL
|21
|71
|3.4
|17
|0
|L. Miller, HOU
|17
|65
|3.8
|8
|0
|Gillislee, NE
|15
|45
|3.0
|16
|3
|D. Murray, TEN
|12
|44
|3.7
|21
|0
|Gore, IND
|10
|42
|4.2
|16
|0
|Ivory, JAC
|9
|42
|4.7
|17
|0
|Tolbert, BUF
|12
|42
|3.5
|16
|1
___
|Receivers
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|A. Brown, PIT
|11
|182
|16.5
|50
|0
|T. Hill, KC
|7
|133
|19.0
|75t
|1
|Amendola, NE
|6
|100
|16.7
|27
|0
|K. Hunt, KC
|5
|98
|19.6
|78t
|2
|Cooks, NE
|3
|88
|29.3
|54
|0
|Crabtree, OAK
|6
|83
|13.8
|25
|0
|D. Walker, TEN
|7
|76
|10.9
|23
|0
|A. Green, CIN
|5
|74
|14.8
|27
|0
|R. Matthews, TEN
|5
|71
|14.2
|24
|0
|Co. Davis, TEN
|6
|69
|11.5
|23
|0
___
|Punters
|
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|M. King, OAK
|3
|158
|59
|52.7
|Sanchez, IND
|6
|302
|53
|50.3
|L. Edwards, NYJ
|6
|297
|58
|49.5
|B. Colquitt, CLE
|5
|242
|61
|48.4
|Kern, TEN
|4
|188
|53
|47.0
|Nortman, JAC
|4
|187
|61
|46.8
|J. Berry, PIT
|6
|275
|59
|45.8
|D. Colquitt, KC
|6
|262
|59
|43.7
|Lechler, HOU
|5
|216
|54
|43.2
|Schmidt, BUF
|6
|257
|55
|42.8
___
|Punt Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Peppers, CLE
|3
|34
|11.3
|25
|0
|Rogers, PIT
|3
|32
|10.7
|13
|0
|Raymond, NYJ
|3
|27
|9.0
|25
|0
|Tate, BUF
|4
|35
|8.8
|19
|0
|Campanaro, BAL
|3
|23
|7.7
|15
|0
|Erickson, CIN
|3
|14
|4.7
|12
|0
|T. Hill, KC
|2
|7
|3.5
|7
|0
|Richard, OAK
|2
|5
|2.5
|5
|0
|D. Thomas, KC
|2
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|Bray, IND
|3
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
___
|Kickoff Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Raymond, NYJ
|2
|45
|22.5
|25
|0
|D. Thomas, KC
|4
|86
|21.5
|31
|0
|D. Lewis, NE
|3
|49
|16.3
|26
|0
___
|Scoring
|Touchdowns
|
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Gillislee, NE
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|K. Hunt, KC
|3
|1
|2
|0
|18
|J. James, PIT
|2
|0
|2
|0
|12
___
|Kicking
|
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Tavecchio, OAK
|2/2
|4/4
|52
|14
|Myers, JAC
|2/3
|3/4
|42
|11
|Succop, TEN
|1/1
|3/4
|52
|10
|Gostkowski, NE
|3/3
|2/2
|32
|9
|Tucker, BAL
|2/2
|2/2
|25
|8
|Catanzaro, NYJ
|0/0
|2/2
|52
|6
|Santos, KC
|6/6
|0/0
|0
|6
|Gonzalez, CLE
|1/1
|1/1
|24
|4
|Boswell, PIT
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|Hauschka, BUF
|3/3
|0/1
|0
|3
|Vinatieri, IND
|0/1
|1/2
|20
|3
___
