501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Aaron Donald ends holdout,…

Aaron Donald ends holdout, reports to Rams without new deal

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 3:12 pm 09/09/2017 03:12pm
Share
FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald walks on the field during NFL football practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Donald has been officially ruled out of the Rams’ season opener. Donald has stayed away from the Rams since offseason team activities in May, demanding a new contract after three standout NFL seasons. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald reported to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, ending a holdout that began in May without getting a new contract.

Donald passed his physical when he reported to the Rams’ training complex in Thousand Oaks, but he will not play in their season opener at the Coliseum against Indianapolis on Sunday.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection held out for four months to demand a new contract after three standout NFL seasons. The Rams held months of civil negotiations with Donald’s representatives, but couldn’t reach a deal.

The sides intend to continue negotiations even with Donald back on the team, the Rams announced.

Donald is scheduled to make $1.8 million this year and $6.9 million in 2018 under the terms of his rookie deal. He was seeking a contract to make him the NFL’s highest-paid player, but he won’t miss any game checks this season by reporting in time for the opener.

Donald is among the top defensive players in the sport, recording 28 sacks in three seasons and earning a reputation as one of the league’s most effective players at any position. He was the AP’s defensive rookie of the year as a first-round pick in St. Louis in 2014.

Donald missed an entire training camp under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who is eager to plug Donald into the center of his 3-4 defense. The Rams host Washington next weekend.

Tanzel Smart, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Tulane, is expected to start in Donald’s place Sunday against the Colts.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?