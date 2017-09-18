2017 NFL Week 2 Recap

Redskins 27

Rams 20

This game won’t send any trinkets to Sean McVay’s “I Love Me Room”; Chris Thompson looked like the second coming of Darren Sproles and the ‘Skins continued this interesting trend in the four years of the Jay Gruden Era:

Week 1: 0-4 record, scoring 42 points combined.

Week 2: 3-1 record, scoring 115 points combined.

It’ll be hard to stick with this newfound dedication to the run with Rob Kelley looking likely to miss some time, but this performance has me thinking the ‘Skins have a chance to ball control their way to a primetime upset of the Raiders.

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)