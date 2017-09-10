10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. HURRICANE IRMA PUMMELS FLORIDA COAST TO COAST

Irma was expected to hit the heavily populated Tampa-St. Petersburg area early Monday, though in a much-weakened state. By nightfall it was down to a Category 2 with winds of 105 mph (177 kph).

2. TAMPA FEARS STORM SURGE

As Irma looms, residents worry about what the storm will do to a city that hasn’t taken a direct hit from a major hurricane since 1921.

3. WAVES FROM IRMA FLOOD HAVANA COAST EVEN AS STORM MOVES AWAY

Powerful waves and storm surge from Hurricane Irma topped Havana’s iconic Malecon seawall and left thousands of homes, businesses and hotels swamped.

4. IRMA SET RECORDS BEFORE LATE WEAKENING DAMPENED ITS POWER

Irma’s assault — so soon after Harvey’s deluge of Houston — marked the first time the U.S. was hit by two Category 4 storms in the same year.

5. WHY FEMA SEES TRAILERS ONLY AS LAST RESORT AFTER HARVEY, IRMA

Manufactured homes are turning out to be just a small fraction of the federal government’s plan to deal with those affected by monster hurricanes, unlike its 2005 response to Katrina and Rita.

6.WHERE A DEADLY QUAKE’S TOLL IS RISING

Thursday night’s magnitude 8.1 earthquake has killed at least 90 people across southern Mexico, and damaged or destroyed thousands of houses and hundreds of schools.

7. POPE URGES COLOMBIANS TO RECONCILE

The pontiff wrapped up his Colombia trip by honoring a fellow Jesuit who ministered to African slaves and urging Colombians to follow his lead in working for a more peaceful future.

8. KAEPERNICK’S FRAT, PLAYERS PROTEST ON 1ST NFL SUNDAY

The quarterback’s protest movement rolls on without him, as his fraternity marched and players around the NFL sat or knelt during the national anthem. Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned.

9. WHICH COLLEGE SURGED UP THE AP POLL

Oklahoma moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll behind Alabama after the Sooners scored the most impressive victory of week two.

10. WHO WON HIS 3RD US OPEN AND 16TH MAJOR

Rafael Nadal overwhelmed first-time major finalist Kevin Anderson to win his third U.S. Open championship. It is Nadal’s second Grand Slam title of the season and 16th overall. Roger Federer holds the record of 19.

