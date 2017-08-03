Wednesday’s Sports In Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ara Parseghian reached the pinnacle of his profession at Notre Dame and endured the most painful personal losses as a father and grandfather.

He walked away from coaching at the age of 51 after winning two national championships, but never really left the Fighting Irish. He built a legacy through philanthropy that he hoped would be far more meaningful than any of his many victories.

Parseghian died at his home in Granger, Indiana, where he lived with Katie Parseghian, his wife of 68 years. He was 94.

Parseghian had recently returned home after spending more than a week in a nursing care facility in South Bend, Indiana. He was treated for an infection in his surgically repaired hip, and was still receiving round-the-clock care at home.

BASEBALL

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves relied on their specialties — pinch-hit homers and last at-bat wins — against baseball’s best team.

Tyler Flowers had a tiebreaking pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift Atlanta to a 5-3 win over Los Angeles, ending the Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak.

The Braves have hit six pinch-hit homers this season to share the major league lead with San Diego. Their 16 wins in their final at-bat lead the majors.

Cody Bellinger hit his 30th homer in the second inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Danny Santana’s two-run homer in the bottom of the second gave Atlanta the lead.

NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Joe Flacco’s health. The salary cap. And of course, potential negative fan reaction.

The Baltimore Raves are weighing all these factors — and then some — as they continue to wrestle with the decision whether to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

It’s been a week since Ravens coach John Harbaugh floated the idea of adding Kaepernick, a veteran with Super Bowl experience and the baggage that comes from his decision last year to literally sit out the national anthem on game day.

The topic of Kaepernick came up on the first day of training camp because Flacco, the team’s starter for the past nine seasons, arrived with a bad back. Flacco still hasn’t taken a snap, though he insists he’s on the mend.

Kaepernick remains an option, particularly since backup Ryan Mallett has not performed well in practice.

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — A stalwart defensive line has been the Rams’ biggest strength in recent years, and they returned to Los Angeles last season with a starting quartet reminiscent of their hallowed Fearsome Foursome of the 1960s.

The Rams’ foundation is being severely tested after just a few workouts in their second season back home.

Defensive lineman Dominique Easley will miss the season with a torn knee ligament, the team learned. His absence left the Rams with just one healthy projected starter for their fifth practice at UC Irvine.

All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald still hasn’t reported to camp while locked in contract negotiations with the club. Nose tackle Michael Brockers is healthy, but the Rams’ line is in upheaval during a time when it should be honing new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme.

SOCCER

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar is ready to leave Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain is ready to put up a record $262 million to make it happen.

The 25-year-old Brazil striker, widely considered to be among the best soccer players in the world alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, broke weeks of silence when he told his Barcelona teammates he wants to move on after four trophy-laden seasons.

The cost of the player’s buyout clause is 222 million euros ($262 million), an astonishing price that Neymar’s representative said PSG is willing to pay.

Wagner Ribeiro, speaking at an airport entrance as Neymar headed toward a flight, said his client would be with the French team by this weekend. He refused to say where Neymar was flying.

CHICAGO (AP) — If Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane makes his team write essays about they spent their summer vacation, at least the ending will be a happy one.

After a 1-1 tie to end regulation, the visitors finally shook free from a determined MLS All-Star side, 4-2, in a penalty shootout Wednesday night when Marcelo’s kick skidded low right and past diving goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Real made all four of its tries in the round. Both Dom Dwyer and Giovani Do Santos, the first two shooters sent out by MLS, were stopped by Real goalkeeper Luca Zidane (the coach’s son) and the crossbar, respectively.

Madrid took a 1-0 lead just inside the hour mark, after a clever through pass from Real’s Dani Ceballos sent Borja Mayoral in alone against Frei.

The All-Stars tied it in the 89th minute as McCarty headed a corner from Diego Valeri that bounced low off the right post and then hit teammate Kellyn Acosta. Dwyer came through the crowd in front of the net and his header from close-in tied the score.

TRACK & FIELD

LONDON (AP) — Andre De Grasse won’t get a chance to spoil Usain Bolt’s international finale at the track and field world championships, with a hamstring injury forcing the 22-year-old Canadian to pull out of the meet.

Athletics Canada issued a statement saying the 22-year-old De Grasse hurt his hamstring in training on Monday and made the decision to pull out of the championships after a second medical examination.

TENNIS

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza eased by American Kayla Day 6-2, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Bank of the West Classic.

Muguruza, the top seed and fourth-ranked Spaniard, overwhelmed the 17-year-old in under an hour.

Muguruza will play No. 5 seed Ana Konjuh, a 7-5, 6-5 winner over Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Five-time major champion Maria Sharapova was scheduled to play, but withdrew with soreness in her left arm. Seventh-seeded Lesia Tsurenko moved on to face Madison Keys.

The third-seeded Keys rallied past qualifier Caroline Dolehide 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in an all-American match. Keys won four straight games in the second set and made an early break in the third.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alexander Zverev took advantage of late errors by Jordan Thompson during a third-set tiebreaker to advance to the third round of the Citi Open with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory

Tenth-ranked Milos Raonic of Canada, who beat Zverev in the fourth round of Wimbledon this year, also advanced, defeating Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (2), 7-6 (8). Raonic, the 2014 Citi Open champion, next faces veteran Marcos Baghdatis.

In the biggest upset of the tournament, Yuki Bhambri of India, a qualifier who came in with a career ATP record of 17-16, beat 22nd-ranked Gael Monfils of France, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Bhambri next faces Guido Pella, who upset Zverev’s older brother, Mischa.

On the women’s side, Oceane Dodin beat Sara Errani 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.