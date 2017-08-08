501.5
Vikings bid farewell to Mankato after 52 years

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 7:05 pm 08/08/2017 07:05pm
In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo, Minnesota Vikings equipment manger Dennis Ryan pushes a stack of shoulder pads to a truck as the team prepared to leave Minnesota State University after 52 years in Mankato, Minn. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are bidding farewell to Mankato after 52 years.

The Vikings held their final training camp practice in the college town about 90 miles south of the Twin Cities on Tuesday. They broke camp to head back home and prepare for the preseason opener in Buffalo on Thursday.

The Vikings will move training camp to their new practice facility when it opens in the St. Paul suburb of Eagan next year.

Players and coaches say they enjoyed their time in Mankato and the camaraderie that was built from staying in college dorms for two weeks.

But the new facility will have state-of-the-art equipment and accommodations and be closer to home.

