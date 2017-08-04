501.5
Titans’ top draft pick to miss at least week with hamstring

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 8:26 pm 08/04/2017 08:26pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis will miss at least a week after hurting his hamstring in training camp, and coach Mike Mularkey says the No. 5 overall pick will be week to week with the injury.

Mularkey updated Davis’ condition on 104.5 The Zone WGFX-FM on Friday before a night practice at a high school.

Davis had an MRI after hurting his hamstring during a 1-on-1 drill Thursday. He was the first wide receiver drafted in April out of Western Michigan, and Davis has been working with veteran receiver Rishard Matthews on the first-team offense.

The injury will keep Davis out of the Titans’ preseason opener Aug. 12 at the New York Jets.

The rookie was at practice Friday night signing autographs for fans, walking gingerly.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

