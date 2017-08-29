Titans Receivers Eric Decker, Corey Davis return to practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee wide receivers Eric Decker and rookie Corey Davis have returned to practice, and coach Mike Mularkey isn’t ready to rule either out of the Titans’ preseason finale Thursday night at Kansas City.

Mularkey says the Titans (1-2) will practice again Wednesday and will see how both receivers are after limited work before the team leaves for the game.

“It’ll be another good chance for them to work,” Mularkey said.

Both wide receivers can use any work possible with quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The Titans signed Decker after their offseason program ended in June, and the veteran hurt an ankle Aug. 17 in the second of two joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. The fifth overall pick in the draft , Davis was limited this offseason coming off ankle surgery, though he did more in the final minicamp. Davis missed the opening day of training camp, then hurt his hamstring Aug. 3.

Both receivers took part in a walk-through session Monday before taking part in practice Tuesday.

“They did good,” Mularkey said. “I was pleased with them. That was the plan, to come out here and get limited reps, limited work. I was pretty pleased with them. They both feel good, we’ll see how they feel after they’ve worked a little bit today.

Decker did play in the preseason opening loss at the New York Jets, while Davis has yet to take a snap in a preseason game. The better scenario for their return is Sept. 10 when the Titans open the season hosting Oakland. Mularkey said he envisions both playing in that game.

“That’s the plan we hope for them,” Mularkey said.

Davis has been listed as a starter opposite veteran Rishard Matthews by the Titans in their unofficial depth chart with Decker expected to work in the slot.

Mariota said it was huge getting Decker and Davis back in practice with both running well. The quarterback doesn’t sound worried about his chemistry with either receiver.

“It’s like riding a bike,” Mariota said. “You’ve just got to go through it. I look forward to getting back to work with those guys, and I think we’ll be fine.”

Notes: Pro Bowl LB Brian Orakpo said it’s been tough receiving photos and video from friends and family in his hometown of Houston and having to prepare for a game. He said his brother, Michael, has been working the past three days to rescue people from flooding with his boat. … Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk donated $1 million to Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt’s relief fund after the Titans Foundation donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross last weekend.

