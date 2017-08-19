This Date In Baseball

Compiled by PAUL MONTELLA Aug. 20

1945 — Tommy Brown, 17 years, 8 months, 14 days, of the Brooklyn Dodgers became the youngest major league player to hit a home run when he connected in Ebbets Field against Preacher Roe of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1961 — The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Braves 7-4 in the second game of a doubleheader to snap a 23-game losing streak, a modern record.

1974 — Nolan Ryan of the California Angels struck out 19 Tigers in a 1-0, 11-inning loss to Detroit. It was the third time this season that Ryan struck out 19 batters in a game.

1985 — Dwight Gooden of the New York Mets struck out 16 batters in a 3-0 victory over San Francisco. Gooden became the first National League pitcher to strike out 200 or more batters in each of his first two seasons.

1995 — Jose Mesa of the Cleveland Indians picked up his 37th save in 37 opportunities, setting a major league record as the Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5.

2004 — Adrian Beltre of the Los Angeles Dodgers, hit two home runs, a game-tying homer in the ninth and a game-winner in the 11th, in a 3-2 win over Atlanta.

2005 — The Kansas City Royals ended baseball’s longest losing streak in 17 years, beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 to snap a club-record 19-game skid.

2008 — The A’s 3-1 loss to Minnesota gave them an Oakland-record 11 straight series defeats. The last time the A’s lost 11 series in a row was 1960, when they played in Kansas City.

2014 — The San Francisco Giants became the first team since 1986 to win a protest filed with Major League Baseball. A short rainstorm caused the delay during the Aug. 19 game after the grounds crew couldn’t put the tarp down quickly. The umpires said the field was unplayable and called it after 4 1/2 innings at 1:16 a.m. local time. The Cubs were declared the winners by a 2-0 score. MLB executive Joe Torre ruled to resume the rain-shortened game with the Cubs batting in the bottom of the fifth. The playoff-contending Giants and Chicago have a regularly scheduled game set to begin three hours later.

Aug. 21

1919 — Bert Adams of the Philadelphia Phillies tied a National League record for catchers as he recorded seven assists in one game.

1926 — Ted Lyons of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The 6-0 victory was achieved in 1 hour, 7 minutes.

1931 — Babe Ruth hit his 600th home run as the Yankees beat the St. Louis Browns 11-7.

1947 — The first Little League World Series was at Williamsport, Pa. The Maynard Midgets of Williamsport won the series.

1972 — Steve Carlton of Philadelphia had his 15-game winning streak snapped when Phil Niekro and the Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies 2-1 in 11 innings.

1975 — Pitching brothers Rick and Paul Reuschel of the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a 7-0 shutout against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rick went 6 1-3 innings and Paul finished the shutout for the first ever by two brothers.

1982 — Milwaukee pitcher Rollie Fingers became the first player to achieve 300 career saves as the Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2.

1986 — Spike Owens had four hits and became the first major league player in 40 years to score six runs in a game as the Boston Red Sox routed the Cleveland Indians 24-5 with a 24-hit attack.

2007 — Garret Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels drove in a team-record 10 runs in an 18-9 rout of the New York Yankees. Anderson hit a grand slam, a three-run homer, a two-run double and an RBI double to become the 12th player in major league history to have 10 RBIs in a game.

2007 — Arizona’s Mark Reynolds tied the major league record for consecutive strikeouts by a non-pitcher when he fanned in his ninth straight plate appearance in a 7-4 loss to Milwaukee.

2011 — Johnny Damon lost a grand slam to a video review in the seventh inning, then hit a game-ending home run in the ninth that lifted the Tampa Bay Rays over the Seattle Mariners 8-7. Damon connected for a leadoff shot in the ninth on the first pitch from Dan Cortes. The Rays trailed 5-4 in the seventh when Damon launched a drive to right-center field. First ruled a home run, the umpires changed the call to a three-run double after a video review.

2015 — Mike Fiers pitched the second no-hitter in the major leagues in nine days, leading the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Having never thrown a complete game in his five-year career, Fiers struck out 10 and walked three.

Today’s birthdays: Brandon Drury 25; Christian Vazquez 27; Ehire Adrianza 28; J.D. Martinez 30; Melvin Upton Jr. 33; Jesse Chavez 34.

Aug. 22

1886 — Cincinnati outfielder Abner Powell was literally brought down by the dog days of summer. Chicken Wolf of the Louisville Colonels hit a deep drive and Powell took off after it, joined by a dog that had been sleeping by the fence. The dog bit Powell’s leg before the outfielder could get to the ball and wouldn’t let go as Wolf scored on a game-winning inside-the-park homer.

1917 — Pittsburgh’s Carson Bigbee set a major-league record — since tied — with 11 at-bats in a 22-inning game against Brooklyn. Pirate Elmer Jacobs pitched 16 2-3 innings in relief. The game was also the fourth consecutive extra-inning game by the Pirates for a total of 59 innings, a National League record.

1934 — Pitcher Wes Ferrell hit two home runs to give the Boston Red Sox a 3-2 triumph over the Chicago White Sox in 12 innings. Trailing 2-1, Ferrell hit a home run in the eighth inning to tie the score and with two out in the 12th, Ferrell connected again for the game-winner.

1959 — Cincinnati’s Frank Robinson hit three consecutive homers in an 11-4 win over St. Louis.

1961 — Roger Maris, en route to his 61-home run season, became the first player to hit his 50th homer in August. He connected off California pitcher Ken McBride in a 4-3 loss to the Angels.

1965 — In the third inning of a game against Los Angeles, pitcher Juan Marichal of the San Francisco Giants hit catcher John Roseboro of the Dodgers in the head with his bat. A 14-minute brawl ensued and Roseboro suffered cuts on the head. Marichal thought Roseboro threw too close to his head when returning the ball to Sandy Koufax.

1984 — New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, at 19, fanned nine San Diego Padres to become the 11th rookie to strike out 200 batters in one season.

1989 — Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers became the first pitcher to strike out 5,000 batters. Ryan struck out 13, walked two and allowed only five hits in a 2-0 loss to Oakland. Ryan fanned Rickey Henderson swinging, leading off the fifth inning, for the record.

1999 — Mark McGwire became the first player to hit 50 homers in each of four consecutive seasons, hitting Nos. 49 and 50 in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets.

2007 — The Texas Rangers became the first team in 110 years to score 30 runs in a game, setting an American League record in a 30-3 rout of the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the ninth time a major league team scored 30 runs, the first since the Chicago Colts set the major league mark in a 36-7 rout of Louisville in a National League game on June 28, 1897. Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Ramon Vazquez each homered twice and finished with seven RBIs. Texas also won the nightcap 9-7.

2016 — Adrian Gonzalez hit three of the Dodgers’ seven homers — driving in a career-high eight runs — to lead Los Angeles to an 18-9 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Today’s birthdays: Alan Busenitz 27; Carl Yastrzemski 78.

Aug. 23

1906 — On their way to the American League pennant, the Chicago White Sox beat the Washington Senators 4-1 for their 19th straight victory.

1907 — Pittsburgh’s Howie Camnitz pitched a five-inning, no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader at New York. The Pirates beat the Giants 1-0.

1931 — Lefty Grove of the Philadelphia Athletics was beaten 1-0 by Dick Coffman of the St. Louis Browns, snapping a personal 16-game winning streak. A misjudged fly ball by outfielder Jim Moore led to the winning run.

1936 — In his first major-league start, 17-year-old Bob Feller struck out 15 Browns as the Cleveland Indians beat St. Louis 4-1. Feller gave up six hits and allowed four walks.

1952 — During a game against the Cardinals at the Polo Grounds, the Giants’ Bob Elliott complained and kicked dirt arguing over a called strike. Umpire Augie Donatelli ejected him from the game. Bobby Hoffman finished the at-bat by being called out on strikes and was also ejected by Donatelli for arguing the call.

1982 — Seattle pitcher Gaylord Perry was ejected in the seventh inning for allegedly throwing a spitball against the Red Sox. It was the first ejection for Perry, who was subsequently suspended for 10 days.

1989 — Rick Dempsey’s leadoff homer in the 22nd inning gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 victory against the Montreal Expos in the second-longest shutout in major league history.

1992 — There were no hits in Clearwater’s 1-0 victory over Winter Haven in the Class A Florida State League. In what appeared to be the first professional game in 40 years without a hit, Andy Carter and the Clearwater Phillies beat Scott Bakkum and the Winter Haven Red Sox. The only run scored in the seventh inning on a pair of walks and a pair of sacrifice bunts.

1998 — Barry Bonds became the first player in major league history to hit 400 home runs and steal 400 bases when he homered off Florida’s Kirt Ojala in the second inning of San Francisco’s game at Florida. Bonds, who hit his 26th homer of the season, had 438 steals.

2001 — Randy Johnson struck out 16 in seven innings to become the first pitcher to strike out 300 in four straight seasons, only to see his eight-game winning streak end as Kevin Young’s two-run homer led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-1 victory over Arizona.

2006 — The Kansas City Royals became the second team in major league history to have a 10-run first inning and not win the game. At Kauffman Stadium, the home team took a 10-1 lead, but were defeated by the Indians in 10 innings, 15-13. On June 8, 1989, Pittsburgh scored 10 runs in the top half of the first against Philadelphia and lost 15-11.

2009 — Eric Bruntlett turned an unassisted triple play to finish Philadelphia’s wild 9-7 victory over the New York Mets.

2011 — Craig Kimbrel tied a major league rookie record with his 40th save, Jason Heyward hit his first career grand slam and Atlanta hung on to win its sixth straight, beating Chicago. Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 40th save in 45 opportunities, tying a mark set by Texas’ Neftali Feliz last season.

Aug. 24

1905 — The Chicago Cubs beat the Phillies at Philadelphia 2-1 in 20 innings behind the complete game pitching of Ed Reulbach.

1940 — Outfielder Ted Williams pitched the last two innings for the Boston Red Sox against Detroit at Fenway Park. He allowed one run on three hits, but struck out Rudy York on three pitches. The Tigers, behind Tommy Bridges, won 12-1.

1951 — St. Louis Browns owner Bill Veeck gave over 1,000 fans behind his dugout YES and NO placards, allowing them to have a part in the strategy of the game. The fans flashed the cards when asked by the coaches what the Browns should do and it worked as St. Louis beat the Philadelphia Athletics 5-3.

1971 — Ernie Banks hit the 512th and final home run of his career as the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4. Banks’ shot came off Jim McGlothin in the first inning.

1975 — Ed Halicki of San Francisco pitched a 6-0 no-hitter against the New York Mets to lead the Giants to a sweep of a doubleheader. On the same day, Dave Lopes of Los Angeles stole his 38th consecutive base in the seventh inning against the Expos. Lopes’ streak was snapped in the 12th inning by Gary Carter. The Expos won 5-3 in 14 innings.

1989 — After six months of denial, defense and delay, Cincinnati manager Pete Rose was banned for life from baseball by Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti for gambling. Rose, baseball’s all-time hit leader and holder of 19 major-league records, signed a five-page agreement with Giamatti in which he agreed to a lifetime penalty but did not admit to gambling on baseball.

2001 — Colorado starting pitcher Jason Jennings went 3-for-5 in his major league debut, including a homer and an RBI single, while giving up five hits and striking out eight in a complete game shut out over the Mets, 10-0. The right-hander became the first pitcher in modern history to throw a shutout and hit a homer in his first game.

2006 — Boston beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 to hand rookie Jered Weaver his first loss. Weaver (9-1) was trying to become the third pitcher in major-league history to win his first 10 decisions as a starter.

2007 — Greg Maddux became the first pitcher to win 10 games in 20 consecutive seasons, tossing seven solid innings in the San Diego Padres’ 14-3 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies.

2008 — Francisco Rodriguez earned his 50th save, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-3 victory over Minnesota.

2012 — Adrian Beltre of Texas hit for the cycle in an 8-0 win over Minnesota. Beltre started with a triple in the first inning, his first triple in two years. After a double in the second, he homered in the fifth and followed with a one-out single in the seventh inning.

2013 — Adam Eaton hit a go-ahead double in the 18th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies 12-7 in a record-setting, marathon game for both clubs. The teams combined to use 20 pitchers in a contest that ended at 2:12 a.m. and took 7 hours, 6 minutes — setting a mark for length of game for both teams.

2013 — Detroit’s Max Scherzer outpitched Matt Harvey, striking out 11 and hitting a stunning RBI double that sent the Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the New York Mets. Scherzer (19-1) joined Rube Marquard in 1912 and Roger Clemens in 2001 as the only major league pitchers to win 19 of their first 20 decisions in a season.

2014 — Jae Yeong Hwang drove in two runs and Hae Chan Choi weathered a late Chicago rally to lead South Korea to an 8-4 win in the Little League World Series championship game.

2016 — David Ortiz became the oldest player ever to hit 30 homers in a season, but the Tampa Bay Rays came back from a three-run deficit to beat Boston 4-3 in 11 innings. The 40-year-old designated hitter connected for a two-run home run off starting pitcher Matt Andriese during the first inning.

Today’s birthdays: Luke Jackson 26; Enrique Hernandez 26; Brett Gardner 34; Cal Ripken 57.

Aug. 25

1922 — In one of the wildest games ever played, the Cubs beat the Phillies 26-23. The Cubs led 25-6 in the fourth inning, but held on as the game ended with the Phillies leaving the bases loaded.

1934 — Detroit’s Schoolboy Rowe won his 16th consecutive game with a 4-2 triumph over the Washington Senators. Rowe singled in the winning run in the ninth inning.

1937 — Cleveland’s Bob Feller struck out 16 in an 8-1 win over Boston.

1952 — Detroit’s Virgil Trucks pitched his second no-hitter of the season, a 1-0 gem over New York at Yankee Stadium. The Tigers committed two errors and Trucks walked one batter and struck out eight. It was the last victory of the season for Trucks, who finished with a 5-19 record.

1967 — Dean Chance of Minnesota pitched his second no-hitter of the month, defeating the Indians 2-1. Chance pitched an abbreviated five perfect innings against Boston on Aug. 6 for a 2-0 victory.

1972 — Philadelphia Ken Reynolds tied a National League record with his 12th consecutive loss, 6-1 to Cincinnati, from the beginning of the season.

1985 — New York’s Dwight Gooden became the youngest pitcher ever to win 20 games with a 9-3 triumph over the San Diego Padres. Gooden at age 20 years, nine months, and nine days was one month younger that Bob Feller who won 20 games in 1939.

1998 — Toronto’s Roger Clemens struck out 18 and won his 11th straight decision as he pitched a 3-0 three-hit victory over the Kansas City Royals. q2004 — Jeff DaVanon became the first Angels player in 13 years to hit for the cycle in Anaheim’s 21-6 rout of Kansas City.

2008 — Brett Myers, J.C. Romero and Clay Condrey combined on a 13-hit shutout in Philadelphia’s 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Only two teams have had more hits without scoring a run in a nine-inning game: The New York Giants got 14 hits in a 7-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 14, 1913, and the Cleveland Indians had 14 in a 9-0 loss to the Washington Senators on July 10, 1928.

2008 — Grady Sizemore hit his 30th home run, becoming the 14th American League player to have at least 30 homers and 30 stolen bases in a season.

2010 — The Colorado Rockies overcame a nine-run deficit, matching the biggest rally in team history and stunning the Atlanta Braves 12-10 on Troy Tulowitzki’s go-ahead single in the eighth inning. Down 10-1 in the third inning, the Rockies chipped away against the NL East leader before taking the lead with four runs in the eighth.

2010 — The Reds blew a nine-run lead, then regrouped and rallied past the Giants, 12-11, on Joey Votto’s tiebreaking single in the 12th inning. The NL Central-leading Reds took a 10-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth before San Francisco came back with a six-run burst in the eighth to take an 11-10 lead.

2011 — The New York Yankees became the first team in major league history to hit three grand slams in a game, with Robinson Cano, Russell Martin and Curtis Granderson connecting in a 22-9 romp over the Oakland Athletics.

2015 — David Wright hit a long home run on his first major league swing in 133 days, Wilmer Flores went deep twice and the New York Mets set a franchise record with eight homers in a 16-7 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Yoenis Cespedes, Juan Lagares, Travis d’Arnaud, Daniel Murphy and Michael Cuddyer also connected for the Mets.

Today’s birthdays: Max Muncy 26; Deven Marrero 27; Adam Warren 30; Logan Morrison 30; Justin Upton 30.

Aug. 26

1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, beating Cleveland 5-0.

1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers.

1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead became the first black pitcher in the majors. He homered in his first major-league plate appearance, but didn’t fare well on the mound. In 3 1-3 innings of relief, he gave up 10 hits and six earned runs to the Pirates. Pittsburgh won 16-3.

1987 — Milwaukee’s Paul Molitor went 0-for-4, ending his 39-game hitting streak, and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0 in 10 innings on pinch-hitter Rick Manning’s RBI single. With Molitor waiting in the on-deck circle for a possible fifth at-bat, Manning singled in the game-winner.

1999 — Randy Johnson reached 300 strikeouts in record time, notching nine in seven innings to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Florida Marlins 12-2. Johnson achieved the milestone in his 29th start.

2001 — Sammy Sosa hit his 50th and 51st home runs to power Chicago to a 6-1 victory over the Cardinals. Sosa joined Mark McGwire and Babe Ruth as the only major leaguers with four 50-homer seasons.

2004 — Ichiro Suzuki homered in the ninth inning for his 200th hit of the season, but Seattle fell to Kansas City 7-3. Suzuki became the first player to reach 200 hits in each of his first four major league seasons.

2007 — Dalton Carriker’s home run in the bottom of the eighth gave Warner Robins, Ga., a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tokyo to win the Little League World Series title.

2007 — Boston defeated the Chicago White Sox 11-1 to complete a four-game sweep. For the series, the Red Sox outscored Chicago 46-7. Boston scored at least 10 runs in every game of the series, which is only the fourth time that has happened in a four-game series since 1900 and the first time in the American League in 85 years.

2008 — Major League Baseball announced umpires will be allowed to check video on home run calls starting Aug. 27. Video will be used only on so-called “boundary calls,” such as determining whether fly balls went over the fence, whether potential home runs were fair or foul and whether there was fan interference on potential home runs.

2012 — Noriatsu Osaka hit three homers and tripled, and Japan limited Tennessee’s potent lineup to two hits in a 12-2 victory in the Little League World Series title game. The game ended in the fifth after Osaka’s third homer made it a 10-run game.

Today’s birthdays: Maikel Franco 25; Trevor Gott 25; Elvis Andrus 30; Xavier Cedeno 31; David Price 32; Eric Fryer 32.

