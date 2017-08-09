Texans-Panthers Stats

|Houston
|7
|3
|7
|0—17
|Carolina
|7
|10
|7
|3—27
|First Quarter
Car_Benjamin 23 pass from De.Anderson (Gano kick), 7:12.
Hou_Blue 16 run (Novak kick), :10.
Car_Byrd 50 pass from Webb (Gano kick), 8:13.
Car_FG Gano 45, 5:55.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 1:42.
Car_Byrd 8 pass from Webb (Butker kick), 8:46.
Hou_Watson 15 run (Fairbairn kick), :56.
Car_FG Butker 51, 5:11.
A_72,100.
|Hou
|Car
|First downs
|23
|19
|Total Net Yards
|410
|388
|Rushes-yards
|24-153
|30-146
|Passing
|257
|242
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|5-46
|Kickoff Returns
|3-51
|2-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-45-0
|15-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-29
|1-9
|Punts
|6-47.0
|4-41.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-91
|5-42
|Time of Possession
|33:30
|26:30
RUSHING_Houston, Foreman 9-76, Blue 5-33, Watson 3-24, Ogunbowale 1-8, Hunt 2-8, Weeden 2-4, L.Miller 2-0. Carolina, Simmons 9-38, McCaffrey 7-33, Artis-Payne 6-22, Webb 3-21, Clay 1-18, Whittaker 2-10, Stewart 2-4.
PASSING_Houston, Savage 9-11-0-69, Watson 15-25-0-179, Weeden 4-9-0-38. Carolina, De.Anderson 4-5-0-76, Webb 7-14-1-128, Gilbert 4-8-0-47.
RECEIVING_Houston, Dr.Anderson 4-80, Hunt 3-38, Baylis 3-24, B.Miller 3-10, Hopkins 2-15, R.Allen 2-9, Foreman 2-6, C.Thompson 1-21, McCarron 1-18, Strong 1-18, Hardee 1-12, Griffin 1-11, Ervin 1-8, Blue 1-7, Street 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-3. Carolina, Byrd 4-98, Benjamin 2-40, Duke 2-34, Olsen 1-32, Garrett 1-23, Clay 1-11, Funchess 1-4, Manhertz 1-4, Frazier 1-3, Simmons 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 55. Carolina, Gano 50.
