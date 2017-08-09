Texans-Panthers Stats

501.5
By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 11:04 pm 08/09/2017 11:04pm
Houston 7 3 7 0—17
Carolina 7 10 7 3—27
First Quarter

Car_Benjamin 23 pass from De.Anderson (Gano kick), 7:12.

Hou_Blue 16 run (Novak kick), :10.

Second Quarter

Car_Byrd 50 pass from Webb (Gano kick), 8:13.

Car_FG Gano 45, 5:55.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 1:42.

Third Quarter

Car_Byrd 8 pass from Webb (Butker kick), 8:46.

Hou_Watson 15 run (Fairbairn kick), :56.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Butker 51, 5:11.

A_72,100.

___

Hou Car
First downs 23 19
Total Net Yards 410 388
Rushes-yards 24-153 30-146
Passing 257 242
Punt Returns 1-1 5-46
Kickoff Returns 3-51 2-46
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-45-0 15-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-29 1-9
Punts 6-47.0 4-41.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 12-91 5-42
Time of Possession 33:30 26:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Foreman 9-76, Blue 5-33, Watson 3-24, Ogunbowale 1-8, Hunt 2-8, Weeden 2-4, L.Miller 2-0. Carolina, Simmons 9-38, McCaffrey 7-33, Artis-Payne 6-22, Webb 3-21, Clay 1-18, Whittaker 2-10, Stewart 2-4.

PASSING_Houston, Savage 9-11-0-69, Watson 15-25-0-179, Weeden 4-9-0-38. Carolina, De.Anderson 4-5-0-76, Webb 7-14-1-128, Gilbert 4-8-0-47.

RECEIVING_Houston, Dr.Anderson 4-80, Hunt 3-38, Baylis 3-24, B.Miller 3-10, Hopkins 2-15, R.Allen 2-9, Foreman 2-6, C.Thompson 1-21, McCarron 1-18, Strong 1-18, Hardee 1-12, Griffin 1-11, Ervin 1-8, Blue 1-7, Street 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-3. Carolina, Byrd 4-98, Benjamin 2-40, Duke 2-34, Olsen 1-32, Garrett 1-23, Clay 1-11, Funchess 1-4, Manhertz 1-4, Frazier 1-3, Simmons 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 55. Carolina, Gano 50.

