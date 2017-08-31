501.5
T.J. Ward’s teammates stumped by reported trade talks

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 2:39 am 08/31/2017 02:39am
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The notion of the Denver Broncos and strong safety T.J. Ward parting ways isn’t sitting well with his teammates.

Von Miller said at the team’s kickoff luncheon that he was taken aback by an NFL Network report this week that the Broncos were talking with other teams about Ward, who’s entering the final year of his contract.

“I thought it was fake news,” Miller said. “I mean, I didn’t think — it’s serious like that? It can’t be that serious. T.J.’s been a great player for us, but it’s the National Football League. You always get blindsided by stuff. T.J.’s been great for us so I don’t see any reason to (trade).”

Earlier this summer, Elway tweeted that same term “fake news” to rebut a report that the Broncos had talked about acquiring Bengals backup QB AJ McCarron. Elway has remained silent on the Ward report.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall tweeted , “We better not trade the homie,” and added the hashtag #NobodyIsSafe.

Ward has been bothered by a pulled hamstring this summer and second-year pro Justin Simmons replaced him in the lineup the last three weeks for preseason games. Ward returned to practice this week but may not play Thursday night against Arizona in the Broncos’ preseason finale.

Ward is due $4.5 million in 2017, the final year of a four-year, $22.5 million contract he signed in 2014.

