Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 9:04 am 08/20/2017 09:04am
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:30 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 3 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.

MLS

New England at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn., 1 p.m.

IndyCar, ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa., 2:40 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
Tennis

ATP World Tour/WTA, Western & Southern Open, Mason, Ohio

Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.

LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Des Moines, Iowa

European Tour, Fiji International, Natadola

European Tour, Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play, Bad Griesbach, Germany

Web.com Tour, News-Sentinel Open, Knoxville, Tenn.

USGA, U.S. Amateur, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Cycling

UCI WorldTour, Vuelta a Espana, second stage, Gruissan, France

Topics:
