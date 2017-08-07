Siemian gets 1st start but hasn’t nailed down Broncos QB job

501.5
By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 2:34 pm 08/07/2017 02:34pm
Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian throws a pass during an NFL football training camp, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Trevor Siemian hasn’t won the Denver Broncos’ quarterback job just yet but he has earned the starting nod over Paxton Lynch in Denver’s preseason opener at Chicago.

Coach Vance Joseph announced after Monday’s indoor practice that Siemian will get first crack against the Bears on Thursday night while Lynch will start Denver’s second game, at San Francisco on Aug. 19.

Joseph insisted the QB job is still up for grabs.

Siemian, however, has clearly started to separate himself from Lynch, who had a rare turnover-free practice Monday but was erratic and blundered by throwing away the ball on fourth down from the 12.

Siemian was solid expect for an interception by Lorenzo Doss when receiver Jordan Taylor slipped.

