Seahawks sign CB Tramaine Brock to help secondary

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Now that charges have been dismissed in his legal case, new Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tramaine Brock must wait to see if the NFL will hand down any discipline.

The Seahawks signed Brock to a one-year contract Wednesday, giving the former starter in San Francisco a chance to add depth to Seattle’s secondary. His signing came a week after charges were dropped against Brock in a domestic violence case that led to his release by the 49ers.

Brock was arrested in April and accused of hitting a woman he was dating. He was charged with felony domestic violence in June but charges were dismissed last week by the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office. Prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case because the accuser declined to cooperate.

Brock’s agent, Ron Slavin, was hopeful there wouldn’t be any discipline coming from the NFL based on the circumstances of the case.

“I can’t ever predict what they’re going to do,” Slavin said. “I know with the information that we have and the things in writing and the things that she has already admitted; I know that he is going to cooperate. I’m going to be a part of it. I know she is going to cooperate, so I’m hoping there won’t be.”

Slavin said the Seahawks conducted an intense investigation following Brock’s release from the 49ers and stayed in regular contact while charges were pending. Slavin said 11 other teams had reached out about Brock, but he had an interest in staying on the West Coast.

“The process and everything is under the rug and I’m just moving forward from that situation,” Brock said.

Brock started 31 of 32 games over the past two seasons for the 49ers, but was released following his arrest.

Seattle is looking for a starting cornerback opposite Richard Sherman after DeShawn Shead suffered a major knee injury in last season’s playoffs. Rookie Shaquill Griffin and veteran Jeremy Lane have been the two most likely to step in for Shead, but Brock adds to the competition with his experience as a starter.

“I know what I’ve got to do. I have to come in and make plays that (are) going to make me a part of the team and keep me a starter,” Brock said.

NOTES: Seattle signed linebacker Rodney Butler on Wednesday. Butler is an undrafted rookie out of New Mexico State who led the country in tackles last season with 165. The Seahawks waived wide receiver Jamal Johnson and waived/injured safety Jordan Simone. … Offensive line coach Tom Cable said Mark Glowinski will start at right guard and Germain Ifedi will start at right tackle in Friday’s exhibition game against Minnesota but that rookie Ethan Pocic is still in the competition for both spots.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.