Seahawks LT George Fant suffers torn ACL in right knee

SEATTLE (AP) — Seahawks left tackle George Fant suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Friday night’s preseason game against Minnesota and is likely done for the season.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the 20-13 victory that Fant has a significant injury that will require surgery.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s so unfortunate for George,” Carroll said. “There are other things that follow that but my first thoughts are for George.”

Fant, the presumptive starter going into the regular season, was hurt midway through the second quarter of Friday’s game against the Vikings. Fant was rolled into by teammate Justin Britt on a pass play and immediately fell to the turf in pain. The team training staff attended to Fant on the field and placed an air splint around his lower right leg before he was taken away on a cart.

Fant took over at left tackle midway through last season and spent the offseason reshaping his body to be stronger going into this season. Earlier this week offensive line coach Tom Cable said Seattle was set on the left side of the offensive line with Fant at tackle and Luke Joeckel at guard.

“He’s going to take the same approach that he took to this past offseason and he’s going to get back and when he gets back he’s going to be a really good football player,” Carroll said.

