Saturday Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday BASEBALL

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

MLS

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

IndyCar, ABC Supply 500 Qualifying, Long Pond, Pa., 1 p.m.

NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals Qualifying, Brainerd, Minn., 1:45 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour/WTA, Western & Southern Open, Mason, Ohio

Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.

LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Des Moines, Iowa

European Tour, Fiji International, Natadola

European Tour, Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play, Bad Griesbach, Germany

Web.com Tour, News-Sentinel Open, Knoxville, Tenn.

USGA, U.S. Amateur, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Cycling

UCI WorldTour, Vuelta a Espana, first stage, Nimes, France

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.