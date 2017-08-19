Saturday Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday
|BASEBALL
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
IndyCar, ABC Supply 500 Qualifying, Long Pond, Pa., 1 p.m.
NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals Qualifying, Brainerd, Minn., 1:45 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.
ATP World Tour/WTA, Western & Southern Open, Mason, Ohio
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.
LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Des Moines, Iowa
European Tour, Fiji International, Natadola
European Tour, Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play, Bad Griesbach, Germany
Web.com Tour, News-Sentinel Open, Knoxville, Tenn.
USGA, U.S. Amateur, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
UCI WorldTour, Vuelta a Espana, first stage, Nimes, France
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.