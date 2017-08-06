Saints bring back long snapper Drescher, add kicker Murray

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have re-signed former long-snapper Justin Drescher and have added kicker Patrick Murray.

Drescher had been New Orleans’ long snapper since the latter part of the 2010 regular season before being let go this past offseason.

The Saints had been evaluating a pair of new long snappers — Chase Dominguez and Thomas Gafford — but cut both in corresponding roster moves in time for Drescher and Murray to participate in practice Sunday night at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.

While Saints coach Sean Payton has sounded pleased with incumbent kicker Wil Lutz, he hadn’t ruled out looking at another kicker during camp. Murray began his NFL career with Tampa Bay in 2014. HE did not appear in a game in 2015 and played in two games with Cleveland last season.

