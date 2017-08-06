501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Saints bring back long…

Saints bring back long snapper Drescher, add kicker Murray

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 9:30 pm 08/06/2017 09:30pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have re-signed former long-snapper Justin Drescher and have added kicker Patrick Murray.

Drescher had been New Orleans’ long snapper since the latter part of the 2010 regular season before being let go this past offseason.

The Saints had been evaluating a pair of new long snappers — Chase Dominguez and Thomas Gafford — but cut both in corresponding roster moves in time for Drescher and Murray to participate in practice Sunday night at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.

While Saints coach Sean Payton has sounded pleased with incumbent kicker Wil Lutz, he hadn’t ruled out looking at another kicker during camp. Murray began his NFL career with Tampa Bay in 2014. HE did not appear in a game in 2015 and played in two games with Cleveland last season.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?