Ryan Leaf joins SiriusXM as college sports talk-show host

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 1:18 pm 08/16/2017 01:18pm
FILE - This is a July 27, 2010, file photo, showing former NFL quarterback and Washington State star Ryan Leaf, in Holter Lake, Mont. Ryan Leaf is joining SiriusXM’s for regular talk show appearances on the satellite radio’s college sports channel. Leaf will debut on SiriusXM College Sports Nation on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET with co-host Jason Horowitz and appear multiple times each week on the channel throughout the college football season. (AP Photo/Mike Albans, File)

Former NFL quarterback and Washington State star Ryan Leaf is joining SiriusXM’s for regular talk show appearances on the satellite radio’s college sports channel.

Leaf was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1997 and the second overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. His NFL career was a bust and after football he struggled with substance abuse and served time in prison for burglary and drug charges.

Leaf now works for recovery program and has started a foundation to raise money for those in need of addiction treatment who cannot afford it.

Leaf will debut on SiriusXM College Sports Nation on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET with co-host Jason Horowitz. He’ll appear multiple times each week on the channel throughout the college football season.

