Ryan Leaf joins SiriusXM as college sports talk-show host

Former NFL quarterback and Washington State star Ryan Leaf is joining SiriusXM’s for regular talk show appearances on the satellite radio’s college sports channel.

Leaf was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1997 and the second overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. His NFL career was a bust and after football he struggled with substance abuse and served time in prison for burglary and drug charges.

Leaf now works for recovery program and has started a foundation to raise money for those in need of addiction treatment who cannot afford it.

Leaf will debut on SiriusXM College Sports Nation on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET with co-host Jason Horowitz. He’ll appear multiple times each week on the channel throughout the college football season.

