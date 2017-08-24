501.5
Philadelphia Eagles fan gets last laugh with obituary

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 7:41 am 08/24/2017 07:41am
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015, file photo, a fan wears a paper bag on his head in the stands of Lincoln Financial Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Philadelphia. The obituary for an Eagles fan who died Aug. 18, 2017, stated that he wanted 8 members of the team to serve as pallbearers so the Eagles could let him down "one last time." (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has taken a parting shot at the Philadelphia Eagles in his obituary.

Jeffrey Riegel died last Friday. Before his death, the 56-year-old Port Republic, New Jersey, man promised friends a funny message in his obituary.

The longtime Eagles fan’s obituary asks for Riegel “to have 8 Philadelphia Eagles as pall bearers so the Eagles can let him down one last time.”

Riegel was a passionate Eagles fan who owned season tickets for more than 30 years. Sadly, the Eagles never won a Super Bowl during his lifetime.

Riegel’s friend, Lou Jiacopello, tells the Press of Atlantic City he couldn’t help but laugh at his friend’s humor.

Eight friends wearing Eagles jerseys were to lay Riegel to rest on Thursday.

