501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Patriots WR Julian Edelman…

Patriots WR Julian Edelman lips off field, later carted off

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 7:37 pm 08/25/2017 07:37pm
Share
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) breaks downfield as Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and cornerback Darius Slay (23) give chase during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman limped off the field, trying to keep weight off his injured right knee, after making a catch on the game-opening possession against the Detroit Lions.

Edelman had three receptions for 52 yards in a four-play stretch and was hurt on the last one as he was tackled by safety Tavon Wilson, a former teammate, on Friday night.

Edelman was evaluated by New England’s medical staff behind the team’s bench in a blue tent. Brady went inside the temporary structure after ending the drive with his first of two touchdown passes to Chris Hogan. Shortly after the quarterback left the tent, Edelman emerged and was taken to the locker room in a cart.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?