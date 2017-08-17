501.5
Patriots: Former nose tackle Lester Williams dies at 58

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots say former nose tackle Lester Williams, who started in the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance during the 1985 season, has died. He was 58.

The team says Williams died at home on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama. It did not give other details.

The 27th overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft, Williams played in 40 games for the Patriots from 1982 to 1985. He also played one season for San Diego (1986) and Seattle (1987). For the Patriots, he had 39 solo tackles, 60 assists, five sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Williams started all nine games during his NFL strike-shortened rookie year.

Before joining the Patriots, Williams played for the University of Miami. He was inducted into the Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.

