501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Panthers QB Newton held…

Panthers QB Newton held out of passing drills at Fan Fest

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 8:34 pm 08/04/2017 08:34pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton continued to be held out of passing drills Friday night at Fan Fest while battling soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

Newton participated in the first five training camp practices at Wofford College, but has not practiced since Sunday when he left early.

The league’s MVP had surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in March. He suffered the injury last December, but finished the season.

While his teammates were practicing, Newton made the most of his popularity status by waving his arms to get fans to stand up, yell and do the wave.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?