Packers release DL Letroy Guion after rocky 3-plus years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Packers have released defensive lineman Letroy Guion, ending a three-plus year tenure in Green Bay marked by off-field problems.

Guion was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Hawaii in June. In an unrelated incident, the NFL suspended him without pay for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating a policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

It was the second disciplinary action against Guion in three seasons. The league suspended him for the first three games of the 2015 season for violating its substance abuse policy.

The Packers announced Guion’s release on Tuesday while the team was at practice. He had signed with Green Bay in 2014 after spending six seasons with NFC North rival Minnesota. Guion started 15 regular-season games and all three postseason games last year for Green Bay.

Kenny Clark, last year’s first-round draft pick, already was expected to play an expanded role on the defensive line alongside Mike Daniels. Clark, who was close with Guion, found out that his teammate had been cut when he returned to the locker room from practice.

“Man, he’s a great teammate. I feel like people really don’t know him and don’t understand that,” Clark said. “Came in with a lot of energy, put smiles on all our faces, I can genuinely say that.”

But Clark said the defensive line also understands that Guion was given several chances.

“We all know what can happen in this business. It can happen to anybody,” he added. “It just is what it is.”

Second-year player Dean Lowry was listed as the starter on the line alongside Clark and Daniels on the depth chart released Sunday ahead of the team’s first preseason game, which is Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Guion was still on the depth chart as the backup to Clark at nose tackle.

The Packers added depth up front in the offseason by signing free agent Ricky Jean Francois and drafting rookie Montravious Adams in the third round out of Auburn. Adams, though, is out indefinitely after surgery on his left foot following an injury on the first day of training camp.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.