Odell Beckham Jr. misses Giants-Jets with ankle injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. is sitting out the Giants-Jets preseason game with a sprained left ankle.

The dynamic Giants receiver did not practice this week after being hurt Monday night in a preseason loss to the Browns in Cleveland.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo has said little about the injury other than his top receiver is getting treatment and is day to day.

Fellow receiver Brandon Marshall, who hurt a shoulder against Cleveland, also will not play along, nor will receivers Dwayne Harris and Tavarres King, linebacker Mark Herzlich and Keenan Robinson and cornerback Michael Hunter.

The Jets will be without cornerback Morris Claiborne, linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin, receiver/returner Lucky Whitehead, safety Rontez Miles, and tight ends Jordan Leggett and Jason Vander Laan. Running back Matt Forte will play.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and —http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.