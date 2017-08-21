501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » NFL signs 3-year deal…

NFL signs 3-year deal to stream games in China

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 10:05 am 08/21/2017 10:05am
Share

The NFL has signed a three-year deal to make its games available through digital streaming in China.

Tencent Sports announced on Monday that it has partnered with the league to air live and on-demand select preseason games and Thursday, Sunday and Monday night games.

Select Sunday afternoon and all postseason games for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons will also be made available in China, along with non-game league programming like the NFL Draft.

NFL China Managing Director Richard Young says the deal will make games available to “hundreds of millions” of daily Tencent users.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News NFL News Sports Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Previous solar eclipses

As you get ready to view the solar eclipse on Monday, here are a few photos of past solar eclipses through the years.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?