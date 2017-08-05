501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » NFL Calendar

NFL Calendar

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 9:31 am 08/05/2017 09:31am

Aug. 9-13 — First preseason weekend of games.

Sept. 2 — Cutdown to 53-man roster.

Sept. 3 — Creation of 10-man practice squads allowed.

Sept. 7 — Season opener, Kansas City at New England.

Sept. 10 — First full day of regular-season games.

Sept. 24 — Baltimore vs. Jacksonville at London.

Oct. 1 — New Orleans vs. Miami at London.

Oct. 17-18 — Fall meetings in New York.

Oct. 22 — Arizona vs. Los Angeles Rams at London.

Oct. 29 — Minnesota vs. Cleveland at London.

Oct. 31 — Trade deadline.

Nov. 19 — New England vs. Oakland at Mexico City.

Dec. 31 — Regular season ends.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NFL News Sports

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?