National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|60
|61
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|61
|89
|Buffalo
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|62
|67
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|115
|126
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|75
|67
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|55
|69
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|44
|63
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|44
|53
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|67
|19
|Cleveland
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|43
|29
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|69
|58
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|58
|72
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|77
|48
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|60
|65
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|80
|Oakland
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|68
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|78
|70
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|56
|71
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|90
|99
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|77
|87
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|40
|27
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|92
|91
|Tampa Bay
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|43
|57
|Atlanta
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|54
|77
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|86
|56
|Chicago
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|60
|54
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|62
|61
|Detroit
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|73
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|94
|43
|L.A. Rams
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|66
|76
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|68
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|72
|82
___
Jacksonville 13, Atlanta 7
Buffalo 27, Detroit 17
Green Bay 24, L.A. Rams 10
Indianapolis 7, Cincinnati 6
N.Y. Jets 16, Philadelphia 10
N.Y. Giants 40, New England 38
Pittsburgh 17, Carolina 14
Washington 13, Tampa Bay 10
Baltimore vs New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Cleveland vs Chicago, 8 p.m.
Miami vs Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas vs Houston, 8 p.m.
Tennessee vs Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona vs Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers vs San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Seattle vs Oakland, 10 p.m.
