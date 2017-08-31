National Football League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 10:43 pm 08/31/2017 10:43pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 60 61
Miami 1 2 0 .333 61 89
Buffalo 1 3 0 .250 62 67
New England 1 3 0 .250 115 126
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 75 67
Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 55 69
Houston 1 2 0 .333 44 63
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 44 53
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 67 19
Cleveland 3 0 0 1.000 43 29
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 69 58
Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 58 72
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 77 48
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 60 65
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 45 80
Oakland 0 3 0 .000 51 68
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 78 70
Washington 2 2 0 .500 56 71
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 90 99
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 77 87
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 40 27
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 92 91
Tampa Bay 1 3 0 .250 43 57
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 54 77
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 86 56
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 60 54
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 62 61
Detroit 2 2 0 .500 85 73
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 94 43
L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 66 76
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 85 68
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 72 82

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 13, Atlanta 7

Buffalo 27, Detroit 17

Green Bay 24, L.A. Rams 10

Indianapolis 7, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Jets 16, Philadelphia 10

N.Y. Giants 40, New England 38

Pittsburgh 17, Carolina 14

Washington 13, Tampa Bay 10

Baltimore vs New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Cleveland vs Chicago, 8 p.m.

Miami vs Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs Houston, 8 p.m.

Tennessee vs Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona vs Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers vs San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle vs Oakland, 10 p.m.

