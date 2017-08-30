501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » National Football League

National Football League

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 6:37 pm 08/30/2017 06:37pm
Share
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 44 51
New England 1 2 0 .333 77 86
Miami 1 2 0 .333 61 89
Buffalo 0 3 0 .000 35 50
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 62 60
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 48 63
Houston 1 2 0 .333 44 63
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 44 53
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 67 19
Cleveland 3 0 0 1.000 43 29
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 52 44
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 52 65
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 77 48
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 60 65
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 45 80
Oakland 0 3 0 .000 51 68
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 78 70
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 67 71
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 50 61
Washington 1 2 0 .333 43 61
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 40 27
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 78 74
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 33 44
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 47 64
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 62 46
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 60 54
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 62 61
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 68 46
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 94 43
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 56 52
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 85 68
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 72 82

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, ccd.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m.

END of Preseason

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?