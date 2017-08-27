National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 44 51 New England 1 2 0 .333 77 86 Miami 1 2 0 .333 61 89 Buffalo 0 3 0 .000 35 50 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 62 60 Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 48 63 Houston 1 2 0 .333 44 63 Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 44 53 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 67 19 Cleveland 3 0 0 1.000 43 29 Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 52 44 Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 52 65 West W L T Pct PF PA Denver 3 0 0 1.000 77 48 Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 60 65 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 45 80 Oakland 0 3 0 .000 51 68 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 3 1 0 .750 78 70 Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 67 71 N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 50 61 Washington 1 2 0 .333 43 61 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 40 27 Carolina 2 1 0 .667 78 74 Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 33 44 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 47 64 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 62 46 Chicago 2 1 0 .667 60 54 Detroit 2 1 0 .667 68 46 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 30 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 94 43 L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 56 52 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 85 68 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 41 50

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 38, Miami 31

Carolina 24, Jacksonville 23

Friday’s Games

New England 30, Detroit 28

Seattle 26, Kansas City 13

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 24, Atlanta 14

Baltimore 13, Buffalo 9

Indianapolis 19, Pittsburgh 15

N.Y. Giants 32, N.Y. Jets 31

Cleveland 13, Tampa Bay 9

New Orleans 13, Houston 0

L.A. Chargers 21, L.A. Rams 19

Dallas 24, Oakland 20

Denver 20, Green Bay 17

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 19, Tennessee 7

Washington 23, Cincinnati 17

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m.

