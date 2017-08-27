National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|44
|51
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|77
|86
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|61
|89
|Buffalo
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|35
|50
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|34
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|60
|Indianapolis
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|63
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|44
|63
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|67
|19
|Cleveland
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|43
|29
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|52
|44
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|35
|42
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|77
|48
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|60
|65
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|80
|Oakland
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|68
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|78
|70
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|67
|71
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|61
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|44
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|40
|27
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|78
|74
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|33
|44
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|47
|64
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|62
|46
|Detroit
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|46
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|47
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|30
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|94
|43
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|56
|52
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|68
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|50
___
Philadelphia 38, Miami 31
Carolina 24, Jacksonville 23
New England 30, Detroit 28
Seattle 26, Kansas City 13
Arizona 24, Atlanta 14
Baltimore 13, Buffalo 9
Indianapolis 19, Pittsburgh 15
N.Y. Giants 32, N.Y. Jets 31
Cleveland 13, Tampa Bay 9
New Orleans 13, Houston 0
L.A. Chargers 21, L.A. Rams 19
Dallas 24, Oakland 20
Denver 20, Green Bay 17
Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m.
