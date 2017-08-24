National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 13 19 Miami 1 2 0 .333 61 89 New England 0 2 0 .000 47 58 Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 26 37 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 1 0 .500 44 50 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 37 34 Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 62 60 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 29 48 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 54 10 Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 37 25 Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 30 20 Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 35 42 West W L T Pct PF PA Denver 2 0 0 1.000 57 31 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 47 39 Oakland 0 2 0 .000 31 44 L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 24 61 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 1 0 .667 54 50 Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 67 71 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 18 30 Washington 0 2 0 .000 20 44 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 2 1 0 .667 78 74 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 27 27 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 24 31 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 33 40 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 45 26 Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 40 16 Chicago 1 1 0 .500 41 47 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 30 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 68 30 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 37 31 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 41 50 Arizona 1 2 0 .333 61 54

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 38, Miami 31

Carolina 24, Jacksonville 23

Friday’s Games

New England at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m.

