501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » National Football League

National Football League

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 10:36 pm 08/24/2017 10:36pm
Share
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 13 19
Miami 1 2 0 .333 61 89
New England 0 2 0 .000 47 58
Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 26 37
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 39 36
Houston 1 1 0 .500 44 50
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 37 34
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 29 48
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 54 10
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 37 25
Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 30 20
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 35 42
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 57 31
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 47 39
Oakland 0 2 0 .000 31 44
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 24 61
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 54 50
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 67 71
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 18 30
Washington 0 2 0 .000 20 44
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 54 51
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 27 27
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 24 31
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 33 40
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 45 26
Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 40 16
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 41 47
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 30
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 68 30
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 37 31
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 41 50
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 61 54

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 38, Miami 31

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New England at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?