National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 13 19 Miami 1 1 0 .500 30 51 New England 0 2 0 .000 47 58 Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 26 37 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 39 36 Houston 1 1 0 .500 44 50 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 37 34 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 29 48 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 54 10 Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 37 25 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 14 Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 35 42 West W L T Pct PF PA Denver 2 0 0 1.000 57 31 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 47 39 Oakland 0 2 0 .000 31 44 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 48 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 1 0 .667 54 50 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 29 40 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 12 20 Washington 0 2 0 .000 20 44 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 1 0 .500 54 51 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 24 31 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 33 40 New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 20 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 45 26 Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 40 16 Chicago 1 1 0 .500 41 47 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 30 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 68 30 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 37 31 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 41 50 Arizona 1 2 0 .333 61 54

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 31, Miami 7

Philadelphia 20, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay 12, Jacksonville 8

Friday’s Games

Seattle 20, Minnesota 13

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 34, Carolina 27

Dallas 24, Indianapolis 19

Kansas City 30, Cincinnati 12

Detroit 16, N.Y. Jets 6

Green Bay 21, Washington 17

Houston 27, New England 23

Denver 33, San Francisco 14

Chicago 24, Arizona 23

L.A. Rams 24, Oakland 21

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 17, Atlanta 13

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

New England at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

