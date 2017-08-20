National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|13
|19
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|51
|New England
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|47
|58
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|26
|37
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|36
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|50
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|34
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|48
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|54
|10
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|25
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|14
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|35
|42
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|31
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|39
|Oakland
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|44
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|48
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|54
|50
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|40
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|20
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|44
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|54
|51
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|31
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|33
|40
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|20
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|45
|26
|Detroit
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|16
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|47
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|30
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|30
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|31
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|50
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|61
|54
___
Baltimore 31, Miami 7
Philadelphia 20, Buffalo 16
Tampa Bay 12, Jacksonville 8
Seattle 20, Minnesota 13
Tennessee 34, Carolina 27
Dallas 24, Indianapolis 19
Kansas City 30, Cincinnati 12
Detroit 16, N.Y. Jets 6
Green Bay 21, Washington 17
Houston 27, New England 23
Denver 33, San Francisco 14
Chicago 24, Arizona 23
L.A. Rams 24, Oakland 21
Pittsburgh 17, Atlanta 13
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Denver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.