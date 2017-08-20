National Football League

501.5
August 20, 2017
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 13 19
Miami 1 1 0 .500 30 51
New England 0 2 0 .000 47 58
Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 26 37
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 39 36
Houston 1 1 0 .500 44 50
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 37 34
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 29 48
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 54 10
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 37 25
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 14
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 35 42
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 57 31
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 47 39
Oakland 0 2 0 .000 31 44
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 48
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 54 50
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 29 40
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 12 20
Washington 0 2 0 .000 20 44
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 54 51
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 24 31
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 33 40
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 20
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 45 26
Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 40 16
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 41 47
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 30
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 68 30
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 37 31
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 41 50
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 61 54

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 31, Miami 7

Philadelphia 20, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay 12, Jacksonville 8

Friday’s Games

Seattle 20, Minnesota 13

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 34, Carolina 27

Dallas 24, Indianapolis 19

Kansas City 30, Cincinnati 12

Detroit 16, N.Y. Jets 6

Green Bay 21, Washington 17

Houston 27, New England 23

Denver 33, San Francisco 14

Chicago 24, Arizona 23

L.A. Rams 24, Oakland 21

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 17, Atlanta 13

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

New England at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Topics:
