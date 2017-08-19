National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|13
|19
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|51
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|31
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|26
|37
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|36
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|34
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|27
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|48
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|54
|10
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|12
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|14
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|35
|42
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|17
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|39
|Oakland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|20
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|48
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|54
|50
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|40
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|20
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|23
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|54
|51
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|31
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|23
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|20
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|9
|Detroit
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|16
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|30
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|24
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|30
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|13
|10
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|17
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|30
___
Baltimore 31, Miami 7
Philadelphia 20, Buffalo 16
Tampa Bay 12, Jacksonville 8
Seattle 20, Minnesota 13
Tennessee 34, Carolina 27
Dallas 24, Indianapolis 19
Kansas City 30, Cincinnati 12
Detroit 16, N.Y. Jets 6
Green Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Denver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
