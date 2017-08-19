National Football League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 10:41 pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 13 19
Miami 1 1 0 .500 30 51
New England 0 1 0 .000 24 31
Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 26 37
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 39 36
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 37 34
Houston 0 1 0 .000 17 27
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 29 48
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 54 10
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 20 12
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 14
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 35 42
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 24 17
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 47 39
Oakland 0 1 0 .000 10 20
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 48
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 54 50
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 29 40
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 12 20
Washington 0 1 0 .000 3 23
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 54 51
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 24 31
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 20 23
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 20
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 9
Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 40 16
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 30
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 17 24
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 68 30
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 13 10
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 38 30

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 31, Miami 7

Philadelphia 20, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay 12, Jacksonville 8

Friday’s Games

Seattle 20, Minnesota 13

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 34, Carolina 27

Dallas 24, Indianapolis 19

Kansas City 30, Cincinnati 12

Detroit 16, N.Y. Jets 6

Green Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

New England at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

