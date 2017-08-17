National Football League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 10:36 pm 08/17/2017 10:36pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 7 3
Miami 1 1 0 .500 30 51
New England 0 1 0 .000 24 31
Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 26 37
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 31 24
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 3 7
Houston 0 1 0 .000 17 27
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 10 24
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 54 10
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 23 12
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 20 12
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 14
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 24 17
Oakland 0 1 0 .000 10 20
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 17 27
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 48
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 30 31
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 29 40
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 12 20
Washington 0 1 0 .000 3 23
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 20 23
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 20
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 12 23
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 9
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 24 10
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 17 10
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 17 24
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 13 10
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 48 17
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 38 30

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 31, Miami 7

Philadelphia 20, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

New England at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

