National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|20
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|31
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|17
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|24
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|27
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|3
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|12
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|14
|14
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|17
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|18
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|20
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|24
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|23
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|17
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|14
|14
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|23
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|9
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|10
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|24
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|18
|20
___
Carolina 27, Houston 17
Minnesota 17, Buffalo 10
Miami 23, Atlanta 20
Jacksonville 31, New England 24
Baltimore 23, Washington 3
Denver 24, Chicago 17
Cleveland 20, New Orleans 14
Green Bay 24, Philadelphia 9
Pittsburgh 20, N.Y. Giants 12
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Indianapolis, 1:30 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
