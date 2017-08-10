National Football League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 11:52 pm 08/10/2017 11:52pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 23 20
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 10 17
New England 0 1 0 .000 24 31
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 31 24
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Houston 0 1 0 .000 17 27
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 23 3
Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 14 14
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 24 17
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 20 18
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 9 24
Washington 0 1 0 .000 3 23
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
New Orleans 0 0 1 .500 14 14
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 20 23
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 9
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 17 10
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 17 24
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 18 20

___

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina 27, Houston 17

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 17, Buffalo 10

Miami 23, Atlanta 20

Jacksonville 31, New England 24

Baltimore 23, Washington 3

Denver 24, Chicago 17

Cleveland 20, New Orleans 14

Green Bay 24, Philadelphia 9

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

